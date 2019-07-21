JACKSON, Matthew Todd, 42, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2019. He is survived by his son, Parker Hendrick; mother, Susan K. Clem (Dennis); father, Fred A. Jackson (Lorrie); sister, Kimberly R. Camarillo (Ricardo); nephews, Dylan and Connor Hoody; and stepsister, Courtney Shumaker. Todd cherished taking trips with his son and enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles and four wheeling. Todd's big heart, coupled with his ability to build or repair just about anything, allowed him to help many others along the way. He loved helping people and he loved rescuing dogs. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd. Because of Todd's compassion for abandoned dogs, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org.View online memorial