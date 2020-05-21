JACKSON, Maxine O., 69, of Aylett, Va., departed this life on May 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John W. and Myrtle G. Jackson. A viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church, 4570 Dorrell Rd., Aylett, Va. 23009, also where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19, you will be able to listen to the service by calling the church teleconferencing number. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
