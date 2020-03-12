JACKSON, Mildred Johnson, 89, of Henrico, departed ths life Friday, March 6, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her nine children, 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remaines rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
