JACKSON, Nancy Bosher, 68, of Mechanicsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She went to join her parents, Edwin G. Bosher Sr. and Florence S. Bosher. She left behind a devoted sister, Jackie Bosher-Taylor (David); a niece, Ashley; nephews, Chris and Nathan Taylor; numerous grandnieces and nephews. She was the administrative assistant to the Dean of the School of Medicine at VCU Health. A private service for family will be held later. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com

