JACKSON, Odell Harold "Jack" Jr., 76, of North (Mathews County), a retiree of Philip Morris USA, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Margaret Jackson. Left to mourn him are his wife, Faye Morris Jackson; two daughters, Jacki Picco (Chuck) and Sheri "Pumpkin" Johns (Chris); son, Bill Jackson; two wonderful grandchildren, Andrea Picco and Duncan Johns; two loving sisters, Sandra Smith (Bill) and Karen Lewis (Victor); and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3801 Beulah Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237. Interment of ashes will follow in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, is assisting the family with arrangements.

