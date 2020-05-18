JACKSON, PAULETTE

JACKSON, Paulette R., 52, mother of Vincent, Kevin, Mark and Jordan, died Monday, May 11, 2020. She is also survived by her mother, Clara Jackson; companion, Harold Fleming; two grandchildren, three brothers, three sisters and other relatives. Viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, Ashland, Va., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Private graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Rock Spring Baptist Church. www.hwdabney.com

