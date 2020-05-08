JACKSON, Pearl A., departed this life May 4, 2020. She is survived by her son, Carlton Jackson; four daughters, Gloria Redmond (John), Jerina Jackson, Grace Ross (James) and Terry Thomas (Michael); sister, Violet Walston; brother, Joseph Hudson; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Labor Law: New state law could make Virginia state courts a hotbed for employment litigation
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US