JACKSON, PEARL

JACKSON, Pearl A., departed this life May 4, 2020. She is survived by her son, Carlton Jackson; four daughters, Gloria Redmond (John), Jerina Jackson, Grace Ross (James) and Terry Thomas (Michael); sister, Violet Walston; brother, Joseph Hudson; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be private.

