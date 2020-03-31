JACKSON, Preston Jerome, 55, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Leroy Jackson Sr. Preston, affectionately known as Rome or Jerome, accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was educated through Louisa County Public Schools. He was employed with Maruchan Manufacturer for over 17 years until his health started to decline. Preston enjoyed life; he loved listening to music, fashion and was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was a loving, caring and humble person who always smiled. He enjoyed entertaining and loved spending time with family and friends. Preston is survived by his wife, Catherine Sims-Jackson; one daughter, La'Crystal Randolph (Injoi); two stepchildren, Shavon Wood (Sterling) and Emanuel Sims; five grandchildren, Mariah Jackson, Niayah, London and Jermaine Wood and Emanuel Sims Jr.; four sisters, Claudette Wiggins, Diane Peterson (Leroy), Virginia Graham (Jasper) and Chedora McClary; four brothers, Emmett Jackson (Vanessa), Phillip Waller, Leroy Jackson and Eldridge Jackson; one aunt, Mary Waller; three sisters-in-law, Claudia, Ethel, Gleinda (Allen); three brothers-in-law, Emanuel, Juwan (Ayanna), Alonzo (Marie); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; a devoted friend Dennis Sislor; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interment will be private.View online memorial
