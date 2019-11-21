JACKSON, ROBERT "STONEY"

JACKSON, Robert L. "Stoney," 92, passed away from this life on November 17, 2019. He was born January 13, 1927, to the late Rosa and Clarence Jackson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret Bourne Jackson; brothers, Clarence "Billy" and William McKeever; and sister, Catherine. He is survived by his seven children, Ronnie Jackson (Tanya), Bonnie Robbins (Mike), Cheryl Hicks (Billy), Bobby Jackson (Wim), Rhonda Meade (Steve), Tami Wyrick (Johnnie) and Tina Bendle (Wayne); 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Vernon Jackson (Judy) and Stuart Jackson; brother-in-law, Leo Bourne (Kathy); as well as many nieces and nephews; special friends, Jimmy Ellis, Dave and Elaine Gardner, Tony Favaro and Tony and Julie Becerra. Special thanks to the McGuire Veterans Hospice Staff for the exceptional care they extended to our father. Our father was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Army. He worked for the Richmond Fire/Police Department for over 30 years and was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held on Friday, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Muslim candidates faced hatred in 2018 political races. This year, 26 won election nationwide
-
Virginia could decriminalize marijuana with new Democratic majority in legislature
-
‘Walking Dead’ spin-off filmed post-apocalyptic scenes at Richmond Coliseum
-
Richmond Grand Illumination is no more; now it's RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza
-
About a dozen of Hilds' Manchester properties headed to auction
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 plots & 2 vaults for sale. Valued at $13,780. Sell for $9,…