JACKSON, Romaine Sherwood, of Glen Allen, departed this life August 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eyvind Jackson. Surviving are her daughter, Glenda Jackson Eaddy; two granddaughters, Keyshera Jackson and Kamryn Eaddy; two sisters, Estelle Mackall and Ruby Jackson, both of Maryland; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The Delicados, Inc. will hold a memorial service from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., followed by the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. burial service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and where the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Ave. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial