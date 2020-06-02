JACKSON, Shirley S., 94, of New Creek, W.Va., died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Potomac Valley Hospital. Born on May 22, 1926 in Riverdale, Md., she was a daughter of the late Bessie D. (Daly) and Sterling E. Shackelford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Billy" Jackson Jr.; a daughter, Lynn Jackson Mosser; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Leigh Keller. Shirley was a retired secretary for the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and former secretary of a Medical Supply Co. in Richmond, Va., and for the Virginia Welfare Dept. She also was a telephone operator during World War II. She was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Keyser and the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Richmond. Surviving are her daughters, Carole Woods and Elizabeth Fitzgerald and husband, Michael, both of New Creek; grandchildren, Jerry Keller of Elkins, W.Va., James Keller and companion, Rose Lacey, of Elkins, Kris Lowman of Huber Heights, Ohio, Christie Sexton of Keyser, W.Va. and Sarah Doss of Eden Prairie, Minn.; and her great-grandchildren, Connor Lowman of Huber Heights and Kiersten Sexton, Henry Sexton and Moira Sexton, all of Keyser. A private family graveside and committal service will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A memorial service to be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial contribution may be made in memory of Shirley Jackson to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 278, Keyser, W.Va. 26726. Condolences may be left for the family after Shirley's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
