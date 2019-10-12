JACKSON, Vernell A., departed this life October 4, 2019. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Sunday, October 13, 3 to 7 p.m. and where a funeral service will be held Monday, October 14, at 1 p.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
