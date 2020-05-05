JACKSON, Warren Thomas, 73, entered into eternal life on April 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence L. Jackson Sr., Margaret P. Jackson; and brother, Clarence L. Jackson Jr. He was educated in the Richmond Public School System, where he attended Randolph Elementary School and graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School. After graduation, he spent a year at Hampton University before being drafted into the U.S. Army. His tour of duty lasted four years, with one of those years serving on the front lines in the Vietnam War. Upon discharge from the military, Warren attended Virginia Union University, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He continued his education at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he undertook studies in Computer Science. Warren used his skills and keen interest in computers to acquire employment with Geico, Inc., in Bethesda, Maryland, as a Computer Analyst. He worked with Geico for over 40 years until his call to service with our Lord and savior. This was his life. He loved his work. Warren is survived by his sister, Cynthia J. Brown; brothers, Basil P. and Kenneth F. Jackson; sisters-in-law, Ann and Brendolyn Jackson; nephew, Robert S. Brown Jr.; three nieces, Theresa B. Harvey (Sam), Yolanda and Brandie Jackson; a host of grand and great-grandnieces and nephews, devoted family and friends. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at at Scott's Chapel, 116 E, Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
