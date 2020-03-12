JACKSON, Welford Nathaniel, 69, of Richmond, departed this life on March 4, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his loving mother, Mary Jackson-Thompson; one aunt, Edith Spencer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including his Mt. Hermon Baptist Church family. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2814 Moss Side Ave., with viewing one hour prior to service.View online memorial
