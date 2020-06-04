JACKSON, Weston Thomas, 3, passed away May 29, 2020. He was born in Charlottesville, Va., with the odds stacked against him from his very first breath. He fought beautifully for his life every day and was truly an inspiration to everyone who met him. He loved the outdoors, his puppy dog's collar, truck rides and his Mickey Mouse maraca, but most of all, he loved his mommy and daddy. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Daniel and Ashleigh Jackson; grandparents, Dave and Mary Jackson, Elizabeth Leigh Allen and Robert Latham; aunts, Sarah Jackson (Robert and Zoe), Kate Donovan (Eric) and Emily Jackson. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, with a graveside service to follow at 3 p.m. within the Rosewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville. To share a memory or message of condolences, please visit www.KellumFuneralHome.com.View online memorial
