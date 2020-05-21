JACKSON, Wiley Jr. On Monday, May 11, 2020, 67, our beloved, Wiley Jackson Jr., peacefully transitioned to a heavenly rest surrounded by family. Wiley, or better known as "Pokey" or "Pokeman" was born in Ford, Va., to Evelyn L. Tucker-Jackson and the late Wiley Jackson. Homegoing Celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3300 R St., Richmond, Va. 23223. Public viewing Friday, May 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Va. 23803. Live stream, https://www.facebook.com /holyrosarychurch/. Interment service will follow at Jackson Family Cemetery, 12101 Baltimore Rd., Ford, Va. 23850. Live stream, blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Professional services have been entrusted to the Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, Va. 23830. Please submit condolences to blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Wiley JACKSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.