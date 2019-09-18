JACOBS, Norman Jr., 92, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Hastings Jacobs; daughter, Patricia Ann Jacobs Luck; and granddaughter, Kathryn Meghan Luck Kilpatrick. He is survived by his sons, Norman Jacobs III (Laura) and William Jacobs; eight grandchildren, Matt Luck, Norman Jacobs IV (Sorrell), Morgan Luck, Ben Luck (Courtney), Danielle Jacobs Patterson (Andrew), Jordenn Jacobs LeMaster (Jay), Chelsea Jacobs Edwards (Brent) and Cody Jacobs; 11 great-grandchildren, Jimmy Olmos, Dimitri, Ryan and Kelly Luck, Susie and Katie Kilpatrick, Hudson Luck, Ethan Jacobs, Jacob Patterson, Soyer and Zayne LeMaster; and two great-great-grandchildren, Lani Olmos and Alek Smith. He was a wonderful grandpa and fondly remembered for his humor, silly hats and always taking pictures. He was a member at Monument Heights Baptist Church for over 60 years and was heavily involved with their church building improvements. After serving in the Navy, he worked for over 30 years in commercial construction. In 1981, he formed Jacobs Consultant Services to provide a variety of construction services. He served as an Arbitrator, Owner's representative and expert witness in Arbitration and Court. He was a prolific writer and published many articles on construction. He spent 20 years teaching construction courses at VCU and JSRCC and was a member of several professional organizations. Visitation will be at Monument Heights Baptist Church at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monument Heights Baptist Church.View online memorial