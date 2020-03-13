JACOBS, ROBET "JAKE"

JACOBS, Robert Charles "Jake," departed this life on March 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria Dare, who meant the world to him and who unselfishly and wholeheartedly supported him in everything he ever did during his life. They were married 54 years. Survivors include his daughter and only child, Susan Rae Jacobs of Richmond; and his brother, William E. Jacobs of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. Robert was born in Upland (Chester) Pa., in 1942 and raised in Delaware County. While there, he served as an Assistant Scoutmaster and co-founder of Edgemont Explorer Post 777. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, with Tech Team II, 513th Intelligence Corps Group, in Oberursel, Germany. After discharge, he became a journeyman printer completing the four-year Pressman's Correspondence Course. He then attended Peirce College in Philadelphia, where he earned an associate's degree in business data processing (magna cum laude). He became a Freemason in Penn Lodge No. 709, Chester, Pa., in 1970. After moving to Richmond in 1972, he began working for First & Merchants Bank and attended VCU evenings earning the B.S. and MBA degrees. At that time, Robert was introduced to the adult sport of flag football and became involved for over 45 years administratively at the local, state and national levels. Robert left the bank in 1980 and commenced working as an Information Systems Consultant, employed by several companies in that field. Much of his work involved assignments at Virginia State Agencies like the Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA) and the Department of Social Services (DSS). In 1993, Robert affiliated with Varina Masonic Lodge No. 272, where he twice served as Master. He retired from consulting in 2007. The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service of remembrance will be held Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center or to any charity of your choice. His family wishes to profoundly thank all those who provided him loving care as he was completing his earthly journey. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
