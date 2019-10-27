JACOBS, William Norman, 64, passed away on October 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alan Leonard Jacobs Sr. and Marjorie Ann Jacobs. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; his two sons, Ryan and William Jr. He is also survived by his brother, Alan L. Jacobs Jr.; his cousin, Eloise West; and many other loving family and friends. He graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1973, where he was an all-star running back, after which he went on to Ferrum College and East Tennessee State. After college, he worked for his family's business, Jacobs and Levy Clothing Store. Later he became a realtor and founded Billy Jacobs & Co. Real Estate, at which he worked for over 39 years. His true passion after his family, however, was coaching younger generations in sports, especially at Hermitage High School, where he coached football. Family will receive friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staple's Mill Rd., on October 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.View online memorial