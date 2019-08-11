JAKUBEC, John Joseph, passed away on August 4, 2019, in the loving care of his devoted wife, Nancy. John grew up in Johnstown, N.Y. and received a B.S. degree in Modern Languages and Electrical Engineering from Union College, Schenectady, N.Y. Following college, he joined the Air Force, where he became a pilot and flew while stationed in Vietnam and Japan. During his tenure in Japan, he met and married Nancy, a military nurse, also stationed in Japan. After leaving the Air Force, they settled in Richmond, where John obtained a Master's Degree in Rehab Counseling from VCU. Employed with Senior Connections for 20 years, he also taught at St. Benedict's School and then volunteered at the school for many years. He worked part-time with ScanScape for 10 years. John had two passionate hobbies - golf and New York Yankees baseball. A longtime member of Meadowbrook Country Club, where he holds the annual record for most rounds posted, he could be found playing the course on the coldest winter days when no one else even ventured outside. John and Nancy made yearly trips to Tampa for baseball spring training to watch the Yankees. We wonder why John had to leave us when his passion for living was so strong. The answer must be that someone in Heaven needed a 4th for golf. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Marilyn; brother, Robert; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Carl). John's ashes will be interred in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia Court House. A Celebration of Life will be held at MCC at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia Society of Virginia, 5540 Falmouth Street, Suite 101, Richmond, Va. 23230 or the Gillette Gardens at Meadowbrook, 3700 Cogbill Road, Richmond, Va. 23237.View online memorial