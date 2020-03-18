JAMERSON, Harold H., Sr., 78, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020. He was born April 15, 1941, in Buckingham County, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Judson and Juanita Jamerson; and his wife of 36 years, Betty Jean Jamerson. He is survived by his children, Jamie Jamerson (Debbie), Shelly Bryan (Scotty) and Robert Pugh (Laurie); four siblings, Dolly Nicholson (Nick), Larry Jamerson (Kathy), Randy Jamerson (Diane) and Jackie Cutchin (Carlton); seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Harold was a mechanic by trade, where he retired from Hyman Brothers Pontiac, but he continued to work at Ukrop's/Giant and recently at O'Reilly's Auto Parts. He was a beautiful Christian man who lived life with a strong faith and endless love for his Lord and shared his faith with everyone he came into contact with. He was also an avid Harley Davidson rider and a member of The Knights of Redeemer and enjoyed many rides with his fellow members. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120, "Homeless Ministry."View online memorial
