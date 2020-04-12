JAMERSON, Linda LaVerne, born September 15, 1947, in Lynchburg, Va., fell asleep in death on April 4, 2020. Predeceased by her parents, Howard Winston Jamerson and Pauline Harless Jamerson; as well as her brother, Vernon Lyle Jamerson. Linda is survived by a sister, Carol J. Boxley; brother and sister-in-law, Howard Wayne Jamerson and Linda Smith Jamerson; as well as nieces, Kirk B. Livesay (Mark), Kelly B. Macey (Ric); a nephew, Lyle Scott Jamerson; great-niece, Madison Macey; and great-nephew, John Macey; also a special cousin, Kim Coffey Layne. Linda was a longtime resident of Beth Shalom Woods and attended the Tuckahoe Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Services will be at a later date, with interment in Fort Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
