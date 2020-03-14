JAMES, Alex L., age 52, of Amelia, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, Va. Alex is survived by children, Alex M. James II, Kayla and Thomas Elliott Jr.; wife, Christina E. James; stepmother, Terry McAllister-James; siblings, Guy James, Yolanda James, Angela Wilson (Carroll), Rael James and Vincent James; grandson, DeAndre Weatherly; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family also recognizes cherished friends, Lori Brown, Esq., Patrick Brown, Kevin Stinson, Della Bradley, Albert Archer and Tony Robinson. Funeral service Saturday (today), 1 p.m., V.Y. Scott Funeral Home Chapel, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia. Services entrusted to V.Y. Scott, Amelia.View online memorial
