JAMES, Cassie Mae, 82, of Richmond, departed this life May 8, 2020. She is survived by five children, Audrey, Aubrey, Darryl, Steven and Jonita James; four grandchildren, Darryl, Dayla, Charn and Jaida; three sisters, Helen Green, Diane Robinson and Linda Harris; one brother, Andrew Rivers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
