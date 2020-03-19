JAMES, Dorothy V., 68, of Richmond, departed this life on March 17, 2020. She is survived by two brothers, Thomas (Sylvia) and James (Mary); two sisters, Mary (Foy) and Mable; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks are given to Shirlean and Concordia Healthcare. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
