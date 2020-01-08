JAMES, HINTON SR.

JAMES, Hinton Oliver Sr., departed this life January 3, 2020. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Thursday, January 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and where the family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at the Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home chapel on Friday, January 10, 12 p.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
