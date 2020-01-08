JAMES, HINTON SR.

JAMES, Hinton Oliver Sr., departed this life January 3, 2020. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Thursday, January 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and where the family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at the Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home chapel on Friday, January 10, 12 p.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HINTON JAMES, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.