JAMES, Ida "Claire," 84, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on January 21, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Charlottesville. She was born on March 28, 1935, in Marshallville, Georgia, to Robert Henry Matthews and Annie Pearl Waller. Claire was a devoted pastor's wife of 65 years and leaves behind her husband, Rev. Frank D. James, retired United Methodist minister. She was a nurturing, loving mother to three children, Robert A. James, David B. James and Lisa Anne Himes. In her life, she was a college basketball player, a retired high school English teacher, a poet and an accomplished church musician. Claire also enjoyed gardening, making her own clothes and she was an adventurous cook. She had an excellent spaghetti sauce recipe (don't forget the bay leaves). A few of her qualities were discipline, spontaneous laughter, being a great listener and being kind to all people and animals. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Remington United Methodist Church (150 W. Bowen Street, Remington, Va. 22734), with a funeral service to immediately follow, beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will take place in Remington Cemetery. The family of Claire James would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff and residents of Commonwealth Senior Living. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
