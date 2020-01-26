JAMES, Jean Moseley, 84, of Richmond, Va., gained her wings on January 24, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cognitive decline. She was surrounded by her loving family. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Lucie Moseley; her husband, Alpheus "Allie B." James; and her son, David James. She is survived by her sons, Bob James (Julie), Bill James (Alice); grandchildren, Ashley Blunt (Chase) and Matthew James. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a very giving and generous person who always put others' needs in front of hers. After graduating from Longwood College, Jean began her career as an elementary school teacher. She retired from Jackson Davis Elementary after 25 years of dedicated service to her students. Jean was an avid Bridge player and cherished her trips later in life to Nags Head with her friends. She was a longstanding member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in their choir. Jean will truly miss her lifelong friends from West End Manor, dating back to the early '60s. We would like to thank Manorhouse Assisted Living and Memory Care and James River Hospice for their care and compassion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. A service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9155 Hungary Rd., Henrico, Va. 23294 or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
