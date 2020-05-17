JAMES, JIMMY

JAMES, Jimmy, 70, of Richmond, transitioned this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020. A Westwood legend, he made a lasting impression on all whom he met. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles H. James; mother, Rosie Mae Grimes; brother, Charles Jr.; and sister, Ella J. Bell. He is survived by his devoted stepmother and caretaker, Bessie B. James; sisters, Emma Allen, LaVerne Willis, Mable Dickerson and Renay James; stepsisters, Angela and Donna Jones; stepbrothers, Vernon and Michael Jones. He leaves to cherish his memory a host of relatives and friends. Jimmy's smile and big heart will be missed by all. Rest in Paradise, Jimmy. Private memorial. Arrangements by Wilson & Associates Funeral Service - East Chapel.

