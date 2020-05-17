JAMES, John William Sr., "Ruskey," "Crazy John," "Johnny P," "Pops," 73, of Sandston, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, May 9, 2020. John was born to Earl and Luella James on August 20, 1946, in Granville, New York. "Ruskey" worked as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator for most of his life and thoroughly enjoyed fishing, racing and hanging out with his family and friends. "Crazy John" was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charlie; and his sister, Yvonne. "Johnny P" is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Crystal James; his beloved dog, Sassy; his daughter, Heather (Keith); two sons, John Jr. (Stephanie) and Charles (Danielle); special nephew, Shawn James (Rhiannon); and special grandson, Cameron James (Micalah) who were both raised like sons; three brothers, Earl (Sarah Lee), Gene (Liz), Vern (Maggie); sister, Patty; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge chapel, is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
