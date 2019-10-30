JAMES, Linda Tingen, 70, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Ralph N. James Jr.; daughters, Suzanne J. Smith and Ginger J. Morrisette; sons, Cameron J. James, John R. Bucka Jr. and Edward J. Bucka; brothers, Edward L. Tingen and Joseph E. Tingen; a sister, Frances T. Drake; and nine grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Edward L. and Lucy T. Tingen. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Centralia Cemetery.View online memorial