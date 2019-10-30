JAMES, LINDA

JAMES, Linda Tingen, 70, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Ralph N. James Jr.; daughters, Suzanne J. Smith and Ginger J. Morrisette; sons, Cameron J. James, John R. Bucka Jr. and Edward J. Bucka; brothers, Edward L. Tingen and Joseph E. Tingen; a sister, Frances T. Drake; and nine grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Edward L. and Lucy T. Tingen. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Centralia Cemetery.

