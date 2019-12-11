JAMES, Melissa Lee, 82, passed away on December 8, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia, after a brief illness. "Lissie" was born on December 19, 1936, to the late James Clarance Lee and Thelma Gertrude Chalkley in Richmond, Virginia and graduated from Hermitage High School in Richmond, Virginia, in 1954. She married the late Prior Wilson James in 1956. She worked at Duplex Envelope Company and, later, International Paper as Office Manager and Sales Account Representative. She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Donna James, of Richmond, Virginia; and two grandchildren, Heather James and Michael James, both of Richmond, Virginia. She is also survived by her cousins, Pam Gordon of Richmond, Virginia and Chuck Gordon of Oriental, North Carolina. Visitation will be held at Woody Funeral Home at 1771 N. Parham Road, on Thursday, December 12, at 1 p.m. with a ceremony following at Woody Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Due to her many years coordinating American Cancer Society's Walk America, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook available at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial