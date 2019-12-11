JAMES, UZELLE

JAMES, Uzelle E., 80, of Richmond, died December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. James. Surviving are two daughters, Katherine Travers (Michael) and Kathleen Coleman; three sons, David W. James, Curtis L. Porter and Timothy L. James; six grandchildren, one great-grandson, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Willie Woodson officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

