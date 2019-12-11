JAMES, Uzelle E., 80, of Richmond, died December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. James. Surviving are two daughters, Katherine Travers (Michael) and Kathleen Coleman; three sons, David W. James, Curtis L. Porter and Timothy L. James; six grandchildren, one great-grandson, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Willie Woodson officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial