JAMGOCHIAN, Haigh, "Jam," "The Great One," a marine and renowned architect, born August 29, 1924, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Jam was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Azniv E.M. Jamgochian; his brother, John; and sister, Victoria. He served his country during WWII in the Pacific Campaign, Solomon Islands. His architectural legacy includes the aluminum clad Markel Building, inspired by a baked potato wrapped in foil. A visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St.View online memorial
