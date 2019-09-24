JAMISON, Marie Martin Taylor, suddenly went to be with the Lord on September 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband, James Andrew Jamison; her sister, Edith Bouwense; and numerous nieces, nephews and stepchildren. Her mother and father predeceased her; in addition to her first husband, John M. Taylor; her brother, Otis Martin; and two sisters, Bessie VandeRite and Vivian VandeRite. She retired from the headquarters of the Virginia State Police under Captain Turner in 2007. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26. Interment 12 noon, Little Flock Baptist Church cemetery, 4800 Little Flock Church Ln., Amelia Court House, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia State Police Association, 6944 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, Va. 23225.View online memorial