JANES, Joyce Ann, 79, of Charles City, departed this life on June 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nina Whitehead Janes; father, Ned J. Janes; and two brothers, Daniel B. and Carl S. Janes. She is survived by a loving and devoted daughter, Tina Janes Smith; one brother, Lonnie Janes (Patricia); three nieces, Sandra Janes, Danielle Yates and Mia Percy; one nephew, Daniel B. Janes Jr.; two great-nieces, two great-nephews, many cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church, 8131 Roxbury Rd., Charles City.View online memorial
