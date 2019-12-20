JARRATT, Edward C., 86, of Stony Creek, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Burch Jarratt; a grandson, Russell Whitt; sisters, Catherine Dunn and Virginia Belle Hall; and brothers, Earl Jarratt, Clifton Jarratt and Floyd Jarratt. Mr. Jarratt is survived by his wife, Peggy Jones Ellis Jarratt; his children, Diane Whitt (Robert) and E. Carlton Jarratt (Donna); her children, Linda Garter (John) and Walter Ellis; his grandchildren, Courtney Bishop (Logan), Lora Smith, Rob Whitt III (Allie), Nick Jarratt and John Patrick Jarratt; her granddaughter, Tricia Worley (Forrest); his great-grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Ella Whitt and Freya Wyatt; her great-granddaughter, Laura Beth Worley; sisters, Audrey Carlton and Alma Whitt; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to a special friend, Dustin Long and to Mr. Jarratt's caregivers, Gwen Johnson, Beth Seymour and Ronnie Story for their assistance and love shown to him. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 21, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, Virginia. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at Readville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Stony Creek Volunteer Rescue Squad, Sussex Volunteer Fire Department or to Readville Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.View online memorial