JARRATT, Lawrence C., 73, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 11, 2020. Bubba was a retired Pastor of Faith Community Church and retired from his job with Home Care Delivered. He is survived by a brother, David B. Jarratt; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, Virginia, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private in the Jarratt Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community Church, P.O. Box 1341, Sussex, Virginia 23884. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.View online memorial
