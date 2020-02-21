JARRELL, Linda S., departed this life February 16, 2020. She is survived by her son, LaVelle Ader; four sisters, Barbara Aldridge, Margaret Aldridge (Cecil), Florence Jackson (Rudolph) and Bertha Cephas (Kermit); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Linda Jarrell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 24
Memorial Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 N 25th St
Richmond, VA 23223
700 N 25th St
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Memorial Service begins.