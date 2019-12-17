JARRETT, DEAN

JARRETT, Mr. Dean Kelly, age 59, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, as he left this temporary home to be with his Savior in Heaven on December 13, 2019. He was born August 25, 1960, in Bassett, Va., to Helen and William Herman (Coots) Jarrett. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Kay Jarrett; his son, Will Jarrett (Leah) of Richmond, Va.; and daughter, Cate Jarrett. Also surviving him are two brothers, Tarlton (Otto) Woods (Joan) of Hickory, N.C. and Jeff Woods (Carolyn) of Winston-Salem, N.C. He leaves behind the family he happily joined by marriage, his father and mother-in-law, Gus and Joanne Ledwidge; sister-in-law, Beth Shotwell; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Kevin Orsi (his brother from another mother); and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Dean was passionate about the city he called home and sought ways to root himself in the Richmond community both personally and professionally. As Chief Communications Officer for The Martin Agency, he spent 30 years helping the agency rise from regional to national prominence, serving as a trusted member of senior leadership and representing the company in Richmond and around the world. He was a member of Hope Church and he participated in, and led, many nonprofit activities that served the needs of our community. He served on multiple boards, including The Richmond Forum, Henrico Education Foundation, Homeward, The Healing Place and Andrew's Buddies. Closest to his heart, however, were his favorite things in life. Among these were family beach trips to Emerald Isle, playing golf with his friends and son and raising his children alongside Mary Kay. Often a child at heart, he would always say these joys made life "more fun than a barrel of monkeys." Every day Dean chose to bring joy and light to those around him. He was an incredible lifter of spirits, master encourager and many people's biggest fan. For those blessed enough to live in his orbit, there's just one thing left to say: So true. Visitation will be held December 18, 2019, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. December 19, at Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va., with a reception to follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VCU Massey Cancer Center, Neuro-oncology: www.support.vcu.edu/give/?s=16#home, Search Other, MCC Neuro-oncology or mail to 1201 E. Marshall St., P.O. Box 980070, 12th floor, Richmond, Va. 23298, Attn: Dr. Mark Malkin or www.bsvaf.org/hospice-house-gift, Designation: Community Hospice House.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams: 400 years of history doesn't sweep away with 'Rumors of War' unveiling in Richmond, but it's a start
-
Henrico County swearing-in ceremony filled with history, romance
-
'There's something changing in these winds': Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' unveiled in Richmond
-
Dinwiddie man sentenced to serve 6 years in DUI crash that killed Prince George High School student
-
Wegmans planning $175 million warehouse complex off Sliding Hill Road in Hanover