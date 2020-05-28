JARRETT, DONNA

JARRETT, Donna, 38, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020. She is survived by her son, Levi Shane Jarrett; her parents, Larry and Jane Ann Jarrett; her brother, Larry Shane Jarrett; sister-in-law, Angela; and nieces, Averie and Abby. Family only service is Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Cremation Society of Virginia. A public celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date.

