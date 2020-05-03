JARVIS, Henry Morris, of Needham, Mass., formerly of Irvington and Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully from natural causes April 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Martha Jane Owen Jarvis, he is survived by his son, Thomas Clark Jarvis (Susan Lucke Jarvis) of Needham Mass.; and granddaughters, Margaret Lindsey Jarvis and Sarah Slee Jarvis. He is also survived by nephews, John Garland Claudy, Erick Jarvis Claudy and William Jarvis Baum; nieces, Margaret Lynn Jarvis Bennett and Lucinda Smith Jarvis; and two great-nephews, Michael Claudy and Christopher Weinmann. He was predeceased by daughter, Laura Morris Jarvis; parents, William Thomas Jarvis and Martha Basset Morris Jarvis; siblings and their spouses, Margaret Louise Jarvis Anderson (Garland Anderson), William Thomas Jarvis Jr. (Muriel Powers), Dorothy Taylor Jarvis Baum (William Lawrence Baum), Barbara Jarvis Claudy (John Frederick Claudy) and Charles Lindsey Jarvis (Jean Coulson). Born March 10, 1923, in Norfolk, Virginia, he attended Hampden-Sydney College, B.S., summa cum laude, Class of 1944 (1947), University of Virginia School of Law, Class of 1949. Mr. Jarvis served in the U.S. Army Air Force in World War II, in the headquarters of the 9th Troop Carrier Command from 1943 to 1945. He loved to tell stories about living and working in glider crates on the golf course in the middle of the Royal Ascot Race Track at Windsor, England. After leaving the service and obtaining his law degree, he practiced law in Norfolk, Fries and Floyd Courthouse, Va., served as County Judge of Floyd County before coming to Richmond, where he worked for Lawyers Title Insurance. He then worked as legislative attorney for the City of Richmond, retiring as acting City Attorney. Interment will be private in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his beloved Hampden-Sydney College or to charities that support wounded veterans, in memory of his brother, Charles, who was wounded twice during WWII.View online memorial
