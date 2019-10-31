JEFFERSON, Alma Lomax, 71, of Richmond, Va., a native of Charles City County, Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 23, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at New Vine Baptist Church, 5100 John Tyler Memorial Hwy., Charles City, Va. Rev. Dr. Burrell Smith Jr. officiating. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
