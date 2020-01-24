JEFFERSON, Brantley Moses, died on January 20, 2020. Born February 24, 1930, in Red House, Va., Brantley was a resident for 60 years of Farmville, Va. He attended University of Virginia and Medical College of Virginia, then served in the U.S. Army. He married his beloved wife, Grace Jackson, on April 24, 1954. They shared many happy years together until her death in 2010. He was well-known in Farmville as the owner and pharmacist of Owens Sanford Drug Store and later of Grays Drug Stores. He was a founding board member of The Woodland, Inc., and also served on the boards of the Southside Community Hospital and First National Bank of Farmville as well as being an active member of the Farmville United Methodist Church. Brantley was preceeded in death by his parents, Faber Blain and Ola Bennett Jefferson; three brothers, Carey, Melvin and Faber Jr.; and three sisters, Edna, Marian and Hilda. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Anne Bennett Jefferson and Michael Wayne Nicholson of Oakland, Calif.; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert Brantley and Kathryn Burton Jefferson; and grandchildren, Kaelyn Grace, Emily Nicole and Aubrie Brantley Jefferson of Farmville, Va. There will be a memorial service at Farmville United Methodist Church, 212 High Street, Farmville, on Friday, January 24, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmville United Methodist Church, 212 High Street, Farmville, Va. 23901 or to support research in Parkinson's disease. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.comView online memorial
