JEFFERSON, Carol B., 74, of Charles City, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Carol retired from Rite Aid drugstore in Providence Forge and had made many friends before she retired. Carol had a talent and passion for sewing and loved playing dominoes with family. She had many customers who became like family to her. Carol was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lawanda. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John; her children, Julie Spires (Preston), Justin Jefferson, Chris Jefferson (Melva) and Susann Brown (Charles); six grandchildren, Brent Jefferson (LaDonna), Samantha Spires, Adam Jefferson, Charles Tre' Brown III, Sara Jefferson and Nyla Brown; three great-grandchildren, Lyric Johnson, London and Adrian Jefferson. She is also survived by four sisters, Nellie Holmes, Sydelle Stewart, Juanita Canaday (Leslie) and Rosalyn Stewart; four brothers, Ronald Stewart (Jean), Melvin Stewart (Pearl), Kevin Stewart and Clinton Stewart (Rose Mary). Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Samaria Baptist Church, Providence Forge, Va. A viewing will be held at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
