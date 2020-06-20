JEFFERSON, Mrs. Doris Thornton King, of Richmond, departed this life in Henrico Doctors' Hospital Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother; and husband, Clifford L. Jefferson Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, William Thornton (Pauline); a stepson, Clifford L. Jefferson Jr.; two foster daughters, several foster grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull St. Services are private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DORIS JEFFERSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.