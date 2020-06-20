JEFFERSON, Mrs. Doris Thornton King, of Richmond, departed this life in Henrico Doctors' Hospital Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother; and husband, Clifford L. Jefferson Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, William Thornton (Pauline); a stepson, Clifford L. Jefferson Jr.; two foster daughters, several foster grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull St. Services are private.View online memorial
