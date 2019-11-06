JEFFERSON, Jace Tanner, 18, of Providence Forge, received his wings early Friday morning, November 1, 2019. He entered this world on February 9, 2001, the beloved son of Randy and Pamela Jefferson. He graduated from New Kent High School in 2019, and went on to pursue his Real Estate License. He was preparing to sit for his boards. He had a bright future as an entrepreneur. His dream was to work in real estate development, the stock market and architecture. Jace was preceded in death by his three grandfathers, Norris R. Jefferson Sr., Raymond Kaloustian and Bruce C. Paige Sr. He is survived by his proud parents, Randy and Pamela Jefferson; loving girlfriend, Haily Patterson; brother, Jeffrey Toney Jr.; two sisters, Krista Weaver and Maranda Jefferson (Charles); grandmothers, Patricia "PJ" Green, Linda Kaloustian and Marie Jefferson; two nephews, Riley Gaskill and Carter Currence; four nieces, Rayna Jefferson, Baileigh and Ryleigh Weaver and Aiylah Currence. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Karen and James Knighten, James and Kasey Green, Bruce and Holly Paige, Gilbert and Myrtle Jefferson, Iris Clarke; numerous cousins, Candace Dickerson (Brenton), Channing Knighten (Frankie), Noah Knighten (Lauren), Kagan Jones, Copelin and Madison Green, Brittany Day, Haley and Bryce Paige; and many friends including, Alex, Johnny, Shaun, Tate, Anthony, Logan, Dale, Patty, Jason, Wesley, Tyee, Ricky and Garrett; Coach Danny RVA MMA; as well as numerous friends, coworkers, peers, teachers and classmates. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 9, beginning at 11 a.m. with memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Family and friends will gather from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Chickahominy Eastern Division's Tribal Center, 2895 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Providence Forge, Va. 23140. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a small donation in Jace's honor to a cause that is dear to his family at https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/where-your-money-goes. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
FloydFest cancels CeeLo Green after online uproar
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
Nationals closer and former UVA star Sean Doolittle on declining White House invite: 'I just can't do it'
-
Unknown number of Stafford voters cast ballots in wrong races; Richmond precinct runs out of ballots
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…