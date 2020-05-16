JEFFERSON, Nathaniel, departed this life Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Inell Jefferson; and wife, Lillian Jefferson; his son and daughter, Brent and Chelsey Birchett; four brothers, Cedric, Michael, Tyrone and Calvin; two sisters, Carol and Denise; also a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull Street. Viewing and funeral are private.

