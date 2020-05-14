JEFFERSON, TYRONE

JEFFERSON, Tyrone E., 70, of Richmond, departed this life May 10, 2020. He is survived by his son, Ronnie Tyrone Smith Sr.; daughter, Wanda; aunt, Clara Hawkes; devoted uncle, Elder Richard Tucker; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020. Interment private.

