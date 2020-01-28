JEFFERSON, Wilhelmina, 79, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Matilda Jackson; and son, Levi Henley Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah A. Jackson; son, Leonard Henley; devoted granddaughter, Dymesha (Kelcey) Henderson; granddaughter, Sharell Henley; grandsons, Devon Henley and Derrick Robinson; great-grandson, Jordan Henderson; great-granddaughters, Jade Henderson, Kylie Ellington, Kyndall Ellington and Kaliyah Brown; brothers, Lester, Benjamin (Mary), Solly (Ann) and Albert; sisters, Rosalind, Juanita and Charlotte; many other loving family members; and devoted friend, Lillie Mae Epps. Family will receive friends Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Her going home ceremony will be held on Saturday, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with a reception to follow. Interment will be private.View online memorial
